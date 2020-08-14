expand
Trump plans campaign stops Monday in Minn., Wisconsin

By Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — President Donald Trump was making a campaign swing through the Midwestern states of Minnesota and Wisconsin on Monday, just as the Democratic National Convention kicks off.

Trump’s campaign said Friday that the Republican will highlight “Joe Biden’s failures on jobs and the economy” during his two airport events.

Trump will stop at North Star Aviation in Mankato, Minnesota, at 2 p.m. Monday, followed by Basler Flight Service in Oshkosh, Wisconsin at 4:30 p.m.

Trump came within 1.5 percentage points of carrying Minnesota in 2016 and has made winning the state a priority this year. He won Wisconsin by less than a percentage point in 2016 and polls show another tight race this year.

Following Trump’s visit to Oshkosh on Monday, Vice President Mike Pence was slated to appear in the small Wisconsin village of Darien, near the Illinois border, on Wednesday.

Milwaukee was supposed to host more than 50,000 people for the convention, but due to the coronavirus pandemic it turned into a virtual event with Biden and other speakers not traveling to Wisconsin.

