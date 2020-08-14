expand
Ad Spot

August 14, 2020

Tim Bos, 52

By Daily Herald

Published 5:54 pm Friday, August 14, 2020

Tim Bos, 52

Timmy James Bos, 52, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away at his home on August 11, 2020.

Tim was born in Austin, Minnesota on September 28, 1967 to William and Darlene (Miller) Bos. Tim graduated from Austin High School in 1986 and enlisted in the Army National Guard. He worked at Gandy in Owatonna for 32 years, starting in the paint department, he moved to assembly where he made Gandy branded agricultural and turf products and supported shipping and receiving.

He loved talking sports including football, hockey, baseball and golf. Tim enjoyed spending time in his garage working on cars or taking things apart. He also loved camping, hunting and fishing. He was a friend to anyone and was always there to help people out. Tim had great neighborhood friends he talked with nightly. Everyone will miss Tim’s smile, laugh and kindness.

Tim was preceded in death by his father, William Bos; sister, Tammy Bos; his grandparents; niece, Jill Bos; nephew, Weston Aune, and his girlfriend, Karla Wayne.

Tim is survived by his mother: Darlene Bos of Austin; brothers and sisters-in-law: Bill and Barbara Bos of Austin; Jeff and Michelle Bos of Austin; sister and brother-in-law: Susan (Patrick) Aune of Maple Grove, Minnesota; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 15th at Oakwood Cemetery with the Reverend Dale Christiansen officiating.  Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangememts.

Education

Photos: Kiwanis, Evangelical Free Church donate to Kids Closet

News

Trump plans campaign stops Monday in Minn., Wisconsin

Local Government

King, Austin move on in the mayor’s race

Health

About 25 COVID-19 cases active in county with Friday increase of 6

News

US retail sales regain pre-virus pace but slowdown is likely

Agriculture

Ag certainty program gets local incentive

News

Minnesota Supreme Court will review absentee ballot case

Holiday

4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mower County

News

Trump: Widespread mail-in voting hard without funding USPS

Mower County

King extends lead in mayor primary

Mower County

Progress continues on Mayo Clinic Health System’s Family Birth Center in Austin

Health

2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mower County

News

Walz names new budget chief with state facing $4.7B deficit

Mower County

Area Primary Race results

Mower County

A day of blessings

News

Born Again: 2020 Relay for Life Honorary Chair Andrea Severtson’s cancer story is a tale of rebirth

Education

Knights of Columbus recognizes Pacelli State Essay Winner

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Minneapolis man charged with soliciting child

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Predatory offender pleads guilty to child porn charges

News

Mayo conducting mask-wearing survey

News

Minnesota’s Omar holds off well-funded primary challenger

Mower County

Mower County sees reduction in active COVID-19 cases

Mower County

Update: King, Austin lead mayoral primary race

Blooming Prairie

Riess pleads guilty to Minnesota husband murder