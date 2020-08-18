Third COVID-19-related death reported in Mower County

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported two new cases of COVID-19 and one new COVID-19-related death in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,128 confirmed cases and three deaths.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, the most recent death was an individual in their 70s. Kellogg did not have any background on the individual’s health status before contracting COVID-19.

Approximately 25-30 cases of COVID-19 were still active in Mower County as of Tuesday, Kellogg said.

Mower County continues to rank tenth among Minnesota counties with most cumulative cases.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (141), Fillmore (77), Freeborn (374, 1 death), Olmsted (1,851, 23 deaths) and Steele (371, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 359 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 66,061. As of Tuesday, 304 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 154 in intensive care, while an estimated 59,568 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported nine deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,721. Of those, 1,287 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota counties with most cumulative cases