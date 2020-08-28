Tennis: Packer girls open with a win over Red Wing

The Austin girls tennis team opened its season in style as it topped the Wingers 5-2 in Red Wing Thursday.

The Packers (1-0 overall, 1-0 Big Nine) swept the three doubles matches as Natalie Haynes and Jadyn Moriarty won in three sets at No. 3.

“It was a great way to start the season,” Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said. “After losing to Red Wing in a really close match last year, we wanted to come out and try to be better than last year. I was proud of how the girls played and competed today.”

The Packers will host Faribault in their home opener at Paulson tennis courts at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Austin 5, Red Wing 2

Singles

No. 1 Chloe Struss (RW) def. Reana Schmitt (A) 6-3, 6-4

No. 2 Hannah Kosek (RW) def. Chloe Schmitt (A) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

No. 3 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Alli Roe (RW) 6-1, 6-0

No. 4 Kaitlin Meiergerd (A) def. Ella Bettich (RW) 7-5, 7-1

Doubles

No. 1 Madison Hogan and Lauren Wernimont (A) def. Anja Roth and Ani Blankenship 6-4, 6-2

No. 2 Siri Ansorge (A) and Samantha Krueger (A) def. Emma Roe and Jenna Siewert (RW) 7-6 (3) 10-8

No. 3 Natalie Haynes and Jadyn Moriarty vs. Allie Meyer and Nora Meyer 6-2, 2-6, 6-2