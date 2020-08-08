expand
Ad Spot

August 8, 2020

Austin’s Dawson Mills sits near third base after being called out at third base to end the game in the bottom of the ninth inning. Rochester Mayo topped Austin 6-5 in the Southern Minny Championship in Marucsen Park Friday. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com

Stranded in second: Austin finishes successful summer with a tough loss

By Rocky Hulne

Published 10:43 pm Friday, August 7, 2020

The Austin 18U baseball team made the summer last a little bit longer, but they couldn’t lock up the Three Rivers championship when they lost to Rochester Mayo 6-5 in nine innings in Marcusen Park Friday night.

Austin had runners on first and second with two outs in the final frame when Andrew Schumacher hit a ground ball towards third base and Dawson Mills was called out for being off the baseline as he headed towards third base. After three hours of baseball and countless momentum shifts, Austin’s baseball season was finally over, but the group of Austin and Lyle-Pacelli players who fought together all season will hold onto the memories they built.

Tanner Murphy takes a big swing for Austin against Rochester in Marcusen Park Friday. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com

Jackson Oehlfke certainly had a memorable moment as he came up with his biggest hit of the summer when he blasted a 3-2 pitch to deep center to double in a pair of runs and tie the game at 5-5 with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jed Nelson almost drove in Oehlfke for the game winner, but his two out line drive was pulled in on a diving catch in right field.

“I really appreciate the team,” Oehlfke said. “Every game, we gave it our all and we all supported each other. We had some down moments, but we always picked each other up. (That hit) will be up there in my memories. All I had to do is put my swing on the baseball and magic happened.”

Rochester took the lead for good on an RBI groundout by Jack Dunn in the top of the ninth inning.

Zach Bollingberg rounds third base in Marcusen Park Friday. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com

Austin had a chance to win it with the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the eighth, but Tanner Murphy struck out and Oehlfke popped out to push the game into the ninth.

Cole Walter gave Austin a chance to win the game as he scattered six hits and three walks to allow just one run in four and two-thirds of an inning in a relief appearance.

“I had trust in my teammates. I knew if I gave anything up any runs, my teammates would come back and get some runs for me,” Walter said. “It was really tough (to lose), especially beating these guys in the regular season with most of our starters not playing. It’s tough, but it happens. It’s baseball. Anybody can beat anybody on a given night.”

Austin took a 3-0 advantage when Zach Bollingberg had a two-out RBI single and Murphy knocked in two more with a base hit, but that lead was short lived. Austin left runners on first and second in the fourth inning when Murphy grounded out after Bollingberg singled and Ciola walked with two outs.

Jackson Oehlfke makes the throw from third base. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com

Mayo 0 0 5  0 0 0  0 0 1 –  6 11 0

Austin 0 3 0  0 0 0  2 0 0 –  5  8 3 

Austin pitching: Anthony Ciola 4 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 2 HBP; Cole Walter (L) 4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 BB, 1 ER, 1 K; Jackson Oehlfke, 1/3 IP, 0 R

Austin hitting: Zach Bollingberg, 2-for-4, R, RBI, BB; Ciola, 2-for-2, 2 BBs, HBP, R; Tanner Murphy, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, HBP, R; Jackson Oehlfke, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs, HBP; Nick Dunlap, 0-for-3; Dawson Mills, 0-for-3, HBP, BB; Jed Nelson, 0-for-4, R, BB; Walter, 0-for-4, BB; Andrew Schumacher, 1-for-5; Jaren Steene, 0-for-1; Brady Kominek, R

Mower County

Judge: Prosecutor will stay on ex-cop’s case in Floyd death

News

Former Pres. Bush pays tribute to immigrants in new book published next year

Health

About 30-35 active COVID-19 cases remain in Mower as MDH reports one more case

News

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: School guidance shifts with case counts

News

Virus aid talks on brink of collapse; sides ‘very far apart’

News

US adds 1.8 million jobs in a sign that hiring has weakened

News

State officials urge vigilance to stop COVID-19 spread

Mower County

MDH reports 6 new COVID-19 cases in Mower County

News

Minn. congressional hopefuls stress their farm bona fides

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with breaking into apartment, holding woman hostage

News

1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends

Business

Hy-Vee stores now accept SNAP/EBT as payment for grocery pick-up orders

Health

MDH reports 4 new COVID-19 cases in Mower County

News

World responds to Lebanon’s plight, France’s Macron to visit

Local Government

Mayor candidate Q&A: Making Austin a welcoming community

Mower County

County board allocates CARES Act funds

Mower County

A change of seasons

Local Government

Council aiming for four percent tax levy increase

News

Minneapolis mayor: City seeks right mentors for new officers

Local Government

Council prioritizes Hormel Foundation grant requests

Local Government

Council looking to add more land to city deer hunt

Mower County

Friends of the Public Library hosting virtual costume contest

News

Voters sue Walz to block face masks at Minnesota polls

News

Some critics see sexism in debate over Biden VP