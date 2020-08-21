expand
August 21, 2020

Steven L. Leidal, 72

Published 1:19 pm Friday, August 21, 2020

Steven L. Leidal, 72

Steven Lavern Leidal, age 72 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System Austin. Steven was born October 9, 1947 in Austin, Minnesota, to Quinten and Imogene (Cafourek) Leidal. He graduated from Austin High School. Steven married Debra Spain in Albert Lea, Minnesota. He had worked for Brown Printing and for Winnebago Industries until his retirement. Steven was a member of the Thumper Club and enjoyed riding motorbike. He was an avid collector of beer steins and enjoyed, card games, board games, and taking numerous trips around the United States.

Survivors include his brothers, Mike Leidal, Bob Leidal, and Jerry Leidal; sister, Jayne (Leidal) Nash; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Quinten and Imogene Leidal; nephew, Jason Leidal; grandparents, Louis and Mable Cafourek, Albert and Laura Leidal.

No services will be held at this time. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

