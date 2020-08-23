expand
August 23, 2020

Sterling State Bank promotes McNeilus to chief operating officer

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Sunday, August 23, 2020

Sterling State Bank is pleased to announce that President Justin McNeilus has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) by the Bank’s Board of Directors. He will assume this new role and title in addition to his current responsibilities as president.

“Justin has worked in and around banking for most of his life,” said Sterling State Bank Chairman and CEO Denzil McNeilus in a press release. “Starting as a teller working during summers in high school, working with our collections department during college, managing a branch office, managing our mortgage department, and serving as Vice President, Justin has held numerous roles throughout our Bank.

These experiences have imparted a deep appreciation for our customers, our employees and for the important role that community banks play in supporting our local economy.”

Sterling State Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank founded by local community members in Austin in 1958. Purchased by the McNeilus family in 1992, the bank first opened an office in Rochester that same year. In 2001, the bank transitioned its corporate headquarters to Rochester to better support a changing geographic footprint.  Currently, Sterling State Bank has branches serving communities in Lyle, Austin, Rochester, Apple Valley, Lakeville and Savage.

