expand
August 27, 2020

Austin Daily Herald graphic

State sees over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases

By Daily Herald

Published 1:46 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,158 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, more than double the amount of new cases reported Wednesday. Most of those cases were reported in the Twin Cities and surrounding counties.

The state’s cumulative total is 72,390. 

Locally, the MDH reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County on Thursday, bringing the county’s cumulative total at 1,165. 

Neighboring counties on Thursday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (150), Fillmore (83), Freeborn (394, 1 death), Olmsted (1,958, 24 deaths) and Steele (407, 2 deaths).

As of Thursday, 305 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 139 in intensive care, while an estimated 64,876 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported 13 deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,806. Of those, 1,331 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. 

 

