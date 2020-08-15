Ruby’s Pantry Austin needs volunteers

Volunteers are needed for the next Ruby’s Pantry distribution on Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Mower County Fairgrounds.

This will once again be a drive through event.

There has been a decrease in the number of volunteers for June and July distributions. Ruby’s Pantry is asking any area residents or organizations that would be willing to help to contact Grace Lutheran Church at 433-3445.

The service needs up to 70 or 80 volunteers to make the operation run smoothly and the last Ruby’s was conducted with closer to 50. Set up begins around 3 p.m. and distribution starts around 5 p.m. and goes to 6:30 p.m. with clean up complete by about 7 p.m.

As in past drive through distributions, guests are asked to clean out a space in their vehicle for bundles. They should not bring any containers as boxes were donated by International Paper. Ruby’s asks for a $20 exact cash donation for each bundle to help cover trucking and storage costs. There are no income requirements or residence restrictions.

To ensure as many people who show up can receive a bundle, each vehicle is restricted to one bundle per trip through the line.

Ruby’s Austin could not conduct distributions at the fairgrounds without the generous donations from Thompson Sanitation, International Paper, The Mower County Fair Board and staff, the Mower County Emergency Management team and local media.

The Pantry also cannot operate distributions without the generous donations of time from volunteers.