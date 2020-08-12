expand
Ad Spot

August 12, 2020

Rocky Hulne: Giving kids a chance to play

By Rocky Hulne

Published 10:52 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020

The first glimpses of what fall sports are going to look like have recently been revealed by the Minnesota State High School League and it is looking like the athletes who get a chance to compete over the next couple of months will have to make their time count.

The MSHSL’s guidelines include limited seasons that will cut back on the length and possible opponents.

Soccer teams will play a maximum of 11 contests in a 10-week season that will end on Oct. 24, tennis will be given a nine-week season that includes a maximum of 11 contests and will end by Oct. 17, cross country will be allowed to compete in seven contests over 10 weeks with the season ending on Oct. 24 and girls swimming and diving will compete in a maximum of 11 contests over 11 weeks, with the season ending on Oct. 31.

All teams will begin practicing on Aug. 17 and they will only be able to play conference, section or local opponents.

While the scaling back of the season and delays of football and volleyball to the spring could be frustrating for some, it’s important that these athletes embrace the fact that they are allowed to play at all.

A common phrase that athletes use is to “play each game like it’s their last.” I would urge any athlete who gets to compete this year to take that motto to heart, because there is always a chance their season ends in the blink of an eye if a COVID-19 spike occurs in their community.

These athletes will not have the quantity of competition time that athletes have in season’s past, but they can sure try and produce the same level of quality. They can do that by working hard, playing with respect, and continuing to form a strong bond with teammates and coaches.

While some aspects of life are slowly returning, it will be important that everyone in the community continue to remain responsible and try to avoid spreading the virus.

The more we work together, the sooner we’ll be able to get back to enjoying a life that we recognize.

Health

2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mower County

News

Walz names new budget chief with state facing $4.7B deficit

Mower County

Area Primary Race results

Mower County

A day of blessings

News

Born Again: 2020 Relay for Life Honorary Chair Andrea Severtson’s cancer story is a tale of rebirth

Education

Knights of Columbus recognizes Pacelli State Essay Winner

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Minneapolis man charged with soliciting child

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Predatory offender pleads guilty to child porn charges

News

Mayo conducting mask-wearing survey

News

Minnesota’s Omar holds off well-funded primary challenger

Mower County

Mower County sees reduction in active COVID-19 cases

Mower County

Update: King, Austin lead mayoral primary race

Blooming Prairie

Riess pleads guilty to Minnesota husband murder

Mower County

Voting under one roof

News

Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman

News

Correction: Red Rock Township voting and absentee voting

Mower County

Russia’s approval of virus vaccine greeted with some alarm

Education

Krenz announces retirement in June 2021

News

State releases new COVID-19 guidance to allow more visitors in long-term care

News

States strain to carry out Trump order on unemployment aid

Education

APS students head back to the classroom

Business

County to provide $1.25 million in COVID-19 relief to small businesses, nonprofits, animal ag grants up to $10K available for eligible applicants

Health

Mower County exceeds 1,100 cumulative cases over weekend

News

States on hook for billions under Trump’s unemployment plan