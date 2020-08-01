expand
August 3, 2020

Riverland’s Phi Theta Kappa research published in journal

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Saturday, August 1, 2020

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) has published academic research conducted by students at 16 colleges, including Riverland Community College Zeta Eta’s “Transforming Negative Community College Stigma into Positive Action.”

There were 495 submissions for the third edition of “Civic Scholar.” For the first time, articles about the projects include photos and graphic evidence of the chapter’s research to help bring the work to life. “Civic Scholar” features 16 research projects by PTK chapters across the country on a wide range of topics, including “Exploring Disparities in Healthcare Based on Identities” and Riverland’s “Transforming Negative Community College Stigma into Positive Action.”

“We all know the key to success in college is driven by student engagement,” said PTK President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner. “These 16 projects are the very best examples of how students apply innovative research and take meaningful action on the issues they care about most on their campuses and in their communities. We are proud to showcase their good and important work and we are grateful to the Cooke Foundation for helping us share this work with others.”

Research was conducted as part of Phi Theta Kappa’s honors program, Honors in Action, and based on the topic “Transformations: Acknowledging, Assessing, and Achieving Change.” The works published in “Civic Scholar” include both substantive research and community engagement — chapters ultimately turned their research into action by using their findings to meet specific community needs.

“In publishing this journal, we hope to demonstrate something we have always known to be true: community college students are innovative scholars,” said Dr. Blake Ellis, PTK’s Vice President of Student Engagement. “They are conducting research that matters, drawing conclusions that reshape our understanding of the world, and taking action that leaves a lasting impact.”

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations.

