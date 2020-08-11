US officials: Russia vs. Biden, China vs. Trump pre-election

expand
Ad Spot

August 11, 2020

Richard Johnson

By Daily Herald

Published 5:54 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Richard “Rick” “RJ” Johnson, 65, passed away at his home in Austin, MN, on August 9, 2020. Rick was born on December 16, 1954 to Harold and Margaret (Cummings) Johnson in Austin, MN. He was the third of five children and spent his entire childhood in Austin. He graduated from Austin High School in 1973. He then went on to further his education while working at HUSCO Foods Inc. He finished his professional career working in public accounting for over 30 years.

 

RJ was an avid softball player, always sporting the number 22 on his back. Even in his 50s, he was the quickest guy on the field. He finally retired after nearly 40 years of play. He loved being at the ballpark whether it was playing himself, watching his kids play, or just being around the game.

Every Sunday in the fall/winter was always reserved for “Viking Sunday.” Rick loved to attend the games at the Metrodome with his brother and friends. If he wasn’t at the game, he would host his own party on Sundays. All of his friends and family knew there was an open invitation to come hang out, watch the Vikings win, and enjoy his grilling.

Most of all, Rick loved this family. He was married to Michele for 36 years, and they had 3 children and 7 grandchildren together. From board games to cartwheels in the yard, he was always willing to participate in whatever crazy idea his kids and grandkids came up with. He always looked forward to trips up to Portage Lake and Star Lake to enjoy family time, sunshine, and hours out on the water.

Rick leaves behind several loved ones including Michele (Michels) Johnson; his 3 children, Mike (Wendy) Johnson, Allison (Jon) Delwiche, and Amy (Lucas) Akkerman; 7 grandchildren, Maison, Mia, Ellee, Andy, Vinny, Tommy, and Aria; his mother, Margaret Johnson; his mother-in-law Gloria Michels; 4 siblings, Bev Larson, Barb (Bruce) Beeman, Nancy (Larry) Espe, and Ron (Jean) Johnson; and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Johnson; his father-in-law, LaVerne Michels; his brother-in-law, Tom Ferguson; and his nephew, Todd Johnson.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Father James Steffes officiating. Interment at Calvary Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an Alcoholics Anonymous location in Austin, MN.

Condolences may be left at www.mayerfh.com

Blooming Prairie

Riess pleads guilty to Minnesota husband murder

Mower County

Voting under one roof

News

Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman

News

Correction: Red Rock Township voting and absentee voting

Mower County

Russia’s approval of virus vaccine greeted with some alarm

Education

Krenz announces retirement in June 2021

News

State releases new COVID-19 guidance to allow more visitors in long-term care

News

States strain to carry out Trump order on unemployment aid

Education

APS students head back to the classroom

Business

County to provide $1.25 million in COVID-19 relief to small businesses, nonprofits, animal ag grants up to $10K available for eligible applicants

Health

Mower County exceeds 1,100 cumulative cases over weekend

News

States on hook for billions under Trump’s unemployment plan

Albert Lea

Photos: Clarks Grove man finishes 100-mile walking fundraiser

Mower County

Many Minnesota teachers wary of returning to the classroom

Business

Dream come true: Dr. Tiffany Davis opens Cedar River Chiropractic in Austin

Business

Trying to move forward

Mower County

Finding A Way

Mower County

HHH to host back to school ASD event

Agriculture

Photos: 4-H holds rabbit show

Mower County

Primary voting: When and where to vote

Mower County

Vying for votes: Austin mayoral candidates seeking support on Tuesday

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

DWI arrest leads to drug charges

Education

College Accolades

News

US officials: Russia vs. Biden, China vs. Trump pre-election