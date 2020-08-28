expand
August 28, 2020

Police investigating Wednesday shots fired incident

By Daily Herald

Published 8:51 am Friday, August 28, 2020

Bullets found lodged in vehicle and garage

Police are looking for information that could lead to an arrest after a report of shots fired late Wednesday night.

According to Austin Police Capt. Todd Clennon, officers responded to a report of gunshots at about 10:34 p.m. on Wednesday in the 900 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast. Officers arrived on scene and cordoned off the surrounding area on Sixth Avenue Southeast from Eighth Street to Ninth Street Southeast.  

Officers questioned witnesses and canvassed the area, resulting in two 9mm shell casings being located in the street directly in front of a residence in the 900 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast. A bullet was found lodged into the passenger side door of a white 2008 Pontiac Torrent that was parked in the driveway of the residence. An additional bullet was located lodged into the siding on the rear side of the garage of the residence.

No arrests have been made. The case has been assigned to a detective and is under investigation.

Anyone with information or damage from the incident is encouraged to call the Mower County Law Enforcement Center at 507-437-9400.

