August 14, 2020

Photos: Kiwanis, Evangelical Free Church donate to Kids Closet

By Daily Herald

Published 6:51 pm Friday, August 14, 2020

Austin Public Schools would like to extend a huge thank you to the Austin Early Risers Kiwanis and Evangelical Free Church for their donation to the Kids Closet program.  Each year, the two organizations combine to donate $3,500, which is split between the CLC, Woodson Kindergarten Center, Banfield Elementary School, Neveln Elementary School, Southgate Elementary School, Sumner Elementary School, and Austin’s Head Start program. 

 The money is used to purchase clothing essentials such as socks, t-shirts, and pants, among other things. 

“We work with area businesses and programs,”  said Southgate principal Katie Baskin.  “We have volunteers who knit hats and scarves for us to give to students in need, and we’ve worked with the Red Cross to help our families in times of need.”

 The Kids Closet program has been in place for more than five years and, according to Rick Young of the Early Risers Kiwanis, has been a roaring success.  “It’s great to see this money go to help students in such a direct way.”

 

 

