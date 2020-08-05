expand
August 5, 2020

Paid Political Letter: Dan Feehan will put people first

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, August 5, 2020

There is so much that’s wrong in our world today and it’s hard to be hopeful. I’ve found that learning about the candidates running for office gives me hope.

I’m supporting Dan Feehan for Congress because he puts people first. Our current Congressman, Jim Hagedorn, voted against nearly $1 trillion in aid for state and local governments so they can pay vital workers like first responders, health workers, and teachers who are at risk of losing their jobs due to budget shortfalls, another round of direct payments of as much as $1,200 for each individual and as many as three dependents, and extending refundable tax credits for paid sick and family leave through the end of 2021 and increases on the limits on those paid leave credits.

COVID-19 has burst the budgets of cities and states. I have three adult kids in education and one who is a police officer, so not supporting this stimulus was a kick in the gut. Feehan has taught school. He has seen the devastation that occurs when schools aren’t adequately funded. Our Congressional representation should be working to help us! Dan Feehan believes in Putting People First!

Donna Miller

Rochester, MN

