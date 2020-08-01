expand
Ad Spot

August 3, 2020

Others Opinion: COVID-19 — Use local data to adjust restrictions

By Tribune News Service

Published 6:30 am Saturday, August 1, 2020

The Free Press

As the COVID-19 exhibits its predicted ebbs and flows in states around the country, balancing economic health and public health will require we make economic decisions based on the increasingly specific health data that is available.

We should use the data to move away from one-size-fits-all mandates.

The number of tests and therefore the rate of positive tests just became available for all counties in Minnesota about a month ago. The numbers were only tabulated on a statewide basis before that, so individual county re-opening policies could not be based on the local data.

But now counties and local jurisdictions can assess the rate of infection in the local population as well as the rate of spread and the amount of so-called “community spread.”

Health department guidelines call for infection rates below 5 percent and spread of the virus by “unknown” community sources less than 30 percent as flashpoints for decisions on opening or closing up the economy.

So we can start looking at those numbers on a local basis and make local decisions. That will be key to slowly opening up the economy in low risk areas. In fact, that kind of local control may play out with the re-opening of schools this fall. It makes sense.

There is reasonable worry in small towns and rural areas that another shutting down of cafes and bars will be a crushing blow and many will not survive. These rural areas often do not have near the cases or positive case rates of urban areas or even regional centers like Mankato. Blue Earth County had 82 new cases last week, though that continues a downward trend of four weeks. But Faribault County had just 4 new cases.

There will be a wide disparity in urban and rural cases, so the reopening policies must follow those differences, while keeping in mind the science of health risk that can now be measured more precisely by county.

Mower County

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Positive test rate creeps up

News

Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge

Local Government

Deer hunt properties, grant requests on council agenda

Mower County

DNR to survey Dobbins Creek for mussels

Mower County

Political campaign signs not permitted on state highway rights of way

Business

Time to step away: Long time owner of Hanson Tire Service heads into retirement

Education

Part of a bigger family

Mower County

Candidate Q&A: House District 27B

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with assault after allegedly trying to stab woman with screwdriver

News

DEA warns of scammers impersonating DEA employees

Education

Riverland’s Phi Theta Kappa research published in journal

Education

College Accolades

News

Census Bureau to email households to encourage response to 2020 census

Editorials

Primary election voting reminders

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police and Fire Marshal investigating suspicious vehicle fire

Mower County

Minnesota AG sues rodeo owner for violating COVID-19 order

Health

Minnesota’s primary election, pandemic edition: How to vote safely in person

Mower County

About 34 active COVID-19 cases remain in Mower as five more cases added

News

US consumer spending up 5.6%, but virus could stall gains

Mower County

Candidate Q and A: Minnesota House District 27B

Health

Five new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Mower County

Mower County

Fill the Boot fundraiser goes virtual

Education

Decision gives flexibility to schools; MSHSL to deliver options to board Aug. 4

News

US economy shrank at record-breaking 33% rate last quarter