Northwestern Singers delaying start of 2020-21 rehearsals

The Northwestern Singers will delay the September start of rehearsals until further notice for the 2020-21 season.

The Benefit for Youth Music concert usually held in November has been cancelled for this year. Scott Blankenbaker, the Northwestern Singers director is pursuing ideas to potentially do some virtual performances at Christmas time.

The singers are hoping to have the annual spring show in 2021 if regular rehearsals can begin in time to put the show together.

The Northwestern Singers is a group of men and women who love to sing and perform and has been in existence in some form since 1953. New members are always welcome.

If you have any questions contact Faye Bollingberg at DrB@bollingberg.com or Scott at scott.blankenbaker@riverland.edu.