expand
Ad Spot

August 26, 2020

The Northwestern Singers during their 2019 Spring Concert along with students of MacPhail. Photo provided

Northwestern Singers delaying start of 2020-21 rehearsals

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The Northwestern Singers will delay the September start of rehearsals until further notice for the 2020-21 season.

The Benefit for Youth Music concert usually held in November has been cancelled for this year.  Scott Blankenbaker, the Northwestern Singers director is pursuing ideas to potentially do some virtual performances at Christmas time.   

The singers are hoping  to have the annual spring show in 2021 if regular rehearsals can begin in time to put the show together.

The Northwestern Singers is a group of men and women who love to sing and perform and has been in existence in some form since 1953.  New members are always welcome.

If you have any questions contact Faye Bollingberg at DrB@bollingberg.com or Scott at scott.blankenbaker@riverland.edu.

News

‘Fighting for you’: First lady makes her case for Trump vote

News

2 people shot to death during protest over Kenosha shooting

Mower County

Mayo leader shares personal story of his battle with COVID-19

News

Minnesota plans sharp boost in coronavirus testing capacity

Mower County

CRWD surpasses flood reduction goal

Mower County

Waiting to exhale: The Southard’s are hoping for the best in a time of uncertainty

Mower County

New device helping Austin seniors stay connected during pandemic

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Aug. 9-15

Local Government

Candidate Q&A: Austin City Council

Mower County

Northwestern Singers delaying start of 2020-21 rehearsals

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Adams man charged after property damage report turns violent

Mower County

Photos: Park named for Jim Dunlop

Education

College Accolades

News

Prosecutors depict ex-officer as complicit in Floyd’s death

Health

35-40 COVID-19 cases remain active in Mower as MDH reports one new case

DEVELOPING NEWS

Area placed under a heat advisory for third straight day

News

Minnesota bets big on coronavirus saliva testing to double capacity

Business

Hormel Foods to provide free college education to the children of its employees

Mower County

Hormel Foundation donates over $325,000 to local service organizations impacted by COVID-19

News

UM regents to delay move-in at 3 campuses due to virus fears

Mower County

Republicans nominate Trump; he questions election integrity

Mower County

Peak alerts issued in the face of extreme heat

Mower County

NWS: Austin area ‘abnormally dry,’ heat advisory this afternoon

Health

County sees 15 new cases over the weekend