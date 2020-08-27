expand
Ad Spot

August 27, 2020

New place, same pace: Austin cross country team will host two meets at the Fairgrounds

By Rocky Hulne

Published 3:16 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020

The Austin cross country team is ready to run, but the path is going to look different this year.
Austin is moving two of its three home meets to the Mower County Fairgrounds, fans will be kept at a safe distance, and fewer runners will occupy the course at the same time.
With the new host site, Austin head coach Tony Einertson is spending a good amount of his time setting up a new course at the Fairgrounds. The track, which will include two and a quarter loops, will start at the north end where the rides usually go and it will advance through to the Fair grandstand.

“It’s going to take a little bit of work,” Einertson said. “It’s going to be a fast course. There isn’t a hill in sight and it’s a hard surface. There are going to be some sharp turns and it’s a little bumpy, but it’s cross country.”
The Packers will host Albert Lea in a dual at the Fairgrounds at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, they will host a triangular at Meadow Greens Golf Course at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 8 and they will host Rochester John Marshall at the Fairgrounds at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Austin’s Nadia Vaughn runs with a group at around the midpoint of the girls race in 2019. Herald File Photo

Einertson said the idea of having the duals at the Fairgrounds is to keep Meadow Greens open for golfers when there will be a limited number of runners competing.
“It’s wonderful that the fair board and the county are allowing us to do it,” Einertson said. “Setting up the course is really no different than what I would do at Meadow Greens. I enjoy doing it. It gives me a chance to run and I get a feel for the course.”
All varsity races will have no more than 24 runners, with each team allowed to use a maximum of 12 runners. All JV races will feature staggered starts, with a second wave of runners starting one minute after the first wave.
All MSHSL outdoor events are limited to a maximum of 250 fans this fall and fans at cross country meets will be asked to distance themselves from the runners and each other. There will be no fans allowed near the starting gate or the finish line.
While fans are welcomed, they are being encouraged to give runners their space.
“It has become all about safety at this point. We’re getting a chance to compete and I’m really looking forward to it,” Einertson said. “These kids have never done this before and neither have I. It’s going to be an interesting thing.”
The Packers will open their season in Mankato West at 9 a.m. Friday.
The Austin cross country season will wrap up at the Big Nine meet in October on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9.

Health

State sees over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases

News

Laura blasts Gulf Coast with wind, rain and wall of seawater

Mower County

Riverland Theatre to hold auditions for online production

News

Officials change virus testing advice, bewildering experts

News

17-year-old arrested in killing of 2 people in Kenosha

Health

No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mower County

News

Report: Emails show Hagedorn involvement in mail to district

News

‘Fighting for you’: First lady makes her case for Trump vote

News

2 people shot to death during protest over Kenosha shooting

Mower County

Mayo leader shares personal story of his battle with COVID-19

News

Minnesota plans sharp boost in coronavirus testing capacity

Mower County

CRWD surpasses flood reduction goal

Mower County

Waiting to exhale: The Southard’s are hoping for the best in a time of uncertainty

Mower County

New device helping Austin seniors stay connected during pandemic

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Aug. 9-15

Local Government

Candidate Q&A: Austin City Council

Mower County

Northwestern Singers delaying start of 2020-21 rehearsals

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Adams man charged after property damage report turns violent

Mower County

Photos: Park named for Jim Dunlop

Education

College Accolades

News

Prosecutors depict ex-officer as complicit in Floyd’s death

Health

35-40 COVID-19 cases remain active in Mower as MDH reports one new case

DEVELOPING NEWS

Austin Utilities issues peak alert for a fourth day

News

Minnesota bets big on coronavirus saliva testing to double capacity