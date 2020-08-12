expand
August 12, 2020

Austin Daily Herald graphic

Mower County sees reduction in active COVID-19 cases

By Daily Herald

Published 11:00 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Approximately 25 cases of COVID-19 were still active in Mower County as of Tuesday, according to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg. That total is a reduction from last Friday, when there were about 30-35 infectious cases in the county.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,105.

Mower County continues to rank tenth among Minnesota counties with most cumulative cases.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (129), Fillmore (67), Freeborn (360, 1 death), Olmsted (1,767, 23 deaths) and Steele (351, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 332 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 61,839. As of Tuesday, 337 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 147 in intensive care, while an estimated 55,151 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported six deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,666. Of those, 1,251 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota counties with most cumulative cases

1. Hennepin – 19,569 (839 deaths)

2. Ramsey – 7,717 (268 deaths)

3. Dakota – 4,507 (106 deaths)

4. Anoka – 3,752 (115 deaths)

5. Stearns – 2,909 (20 deaths)

6. Washington – 2,163 (45 deaths)

7. Nobles – 1,768 (6 deaths)

8. Olmsted – 1,767 (23 deaths)

9. Scott – 1,5590 (12 deaths)

10. Mower – 1,105 (2 deaths)

