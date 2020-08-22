expand
Ad Spot

August 22, 2020

Minnesota State Fair Youth Scholarship recipients announced

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Saturday, August 22, 2020

An Austin High School graduate is one of 20 recipients of the Minnesota State Fair Youth Scholarship, which was announced Thursday.

Emily Bollum. Photo provided

Emily Bollum was awarded a $1,000 scholarship as part of the program, which goes to rural youth or those enrolled in an agriculture program in 2019-20.

The Minnesota State Fair has long been invested in the educational endeavors of young adults from Greater Minnesota and is pleased to announce the worthy recipients of the Minnesota State Fair Scholarship.

Despite the cancellation of the 2020 Minnesota State Fair, the fair was committed to continuing the tradition of offering scholarship opportunities to deserving youth based on their leadership and achievement in youth livestock programs, as well as their involvement in the local community.

This year the Minnesota State Fair Scholarships are being funded by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.

The Minnesota State Fair Scholarship was established in 1994 and awards 20 scholarships of $1,000 each. Since its inception, nearly $500,000 has been awarded.

Mower County

Austin City Council continues budget discussion

Education

Riverland Community College Celebrates The Graduation Of The 2020 R-STEP Academy Class

Health

Cooking through grief: Cookbook helps people in the kitchen during a time of loss

Mower County

Patience in a pandemic

Education

Last 3 candidates span a range of backgrounds

Mower County

Austin Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus hold annual raffle

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man sentenced for felony drug and firearms convictions

Local Government

Candidate Q&A: House District 27A

Education

College Accolades

Mower County

Minnesota State Fair Youth Scholarship recipients announced

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with six counts of criminal sexual conduct

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man gets probation for sexually abusing child

Health

Eight new COVID-19 cases reported as number of active cases increases

Mower County

100 years of women voting: 3 Minnesota women who paved way for women’s suffrage

News

Biden vows to defeat Trump, end US ‘season of darkness’

News

Behind on rent? A new $100 million housing assistance program may help

Mower County

App allows patrons to use the library from their smartphones

News

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: School guidance map shifts again

Business

Minnesota’s jobless rate falls to 7.7% but job growth slows

Health

Five new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mower County

News

Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged in border wall scheme

News

US jobless claims jump back above 1 million in face of virus

News

Harris seizes historic moment in accepting VP nomination

Business

New Spectrum store now open in Austin