Meadows Greens Ramsey Ladies Day holds Club Championship

The Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies Day met for the Club Championship Wednesday.

The championship flight winner was Karen Baier 91 low gross.

Low net winners were Joyce Anderson with a 68, MaryJo Swoboda with a 69, Jan Theissen with a 70 and Sandy May with a 76.

First flight winner was Doris Hagen with a 101 low gross. Low net winners were Linda Youngmark with a 75, Carmel Taylor with a 76, Joy Blaser with a 78, and Jan Eckmann with an 82.

Second flight winner was Shirley Morgan, who finished with a 109 low gross. Low net winners were Janice Perrigo with a 70, Sheila Cotter with a 77, Nancy Wesley with a 78 and Judy McGuire with a 78.

Chip ins were made by Sandy Davis holes No. 7 and No. 12 and Sheila Cotter on No. 3 and No. 6. Birdies were made by Karen Baier on hole No. 16 and Sandy Davis on hole No. 12.