MDH reports 6 new COVID-19 cases in Mower County

The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,094.

Neighboring counties on Thursday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (125), Fillmore (61), Freeborn (358, 1 death), Olmsted (1,688, 23 deaths) and Steele (338, 1 death).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 867 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 58,640. As of Thursday, 319 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 153 in intensive care, while an estimated 51,604 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported seven deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,636. Of those, 1,240 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.