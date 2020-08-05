expand
August 5, 2020

Austin Daily Herald graphic

MDH reports 4 new COVID-19 cases in Mower County

By Daily Herald

Published 11:25 am Wednesday, August 5, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,088. 

Neighboring counties on Wednesday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (125), Fillmore (61), Freeborn (356, 1 death), Olmsted (1,649, 23 deaths) and Steele (334, 1 death).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 629 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 57,779. As of Wednesday, 305 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 152 in intensive care, while an estimated 51,223 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported nine deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,629. Of those, 1,237 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. 

 

