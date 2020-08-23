expand
August 23, 2020

MCHS Lunchbox History Series to discuss Henry Sibley’s Mower County expedition

By Daily Herald

Published 7:01 am Sunday, August 23, 2020

The Mower County Historical Society is making plans for its next speaker for the “2020 Lunchbox History Series,” which will take place at noon on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. The topic is “Henry Sibley’s Expedition to Mower County in 1841,” presented by Dean Ulland.

“I’m thrilled to have local historian and author Dean Ulland returning to speak at the Historical Society,” said MCHS Executive Director Randal J. Forster. “The story of Henry Sibley’s expedition to Mower County in 1841 is truly amazing and Mr. Ulland is a fascinating speaker with a wealth of information to share.”

Since this will be the MCHS’s first public gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is asked that everyone please wear a mask while gathering. The MCHS also encourages participants to bring their own lawn chairs. Those attending may still bring their own lunch; however, tables will be limited.

This will be a free outdoor event on the lawn and porch near the Administration Building with social distancing guidelines enforced.

You can support the Mower County Historical Society by becoming a member. The MCHS also accepts financial and in-kind donations to fund various projects.

For more information, email info@mowercountyhistory.org or call the office, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

