August 18, 2020

By Daily Herald

Published 11:09 am Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Martin “Marty” Allen, 68 of Brownsdale, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 peacefully in Austin.

Marty was a lifelong automotive enthusiast, family and friends brought many of their vehicles to him for service.

He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers.

Marty is survived by his son: Zach; sisters: Joyce, Sandy, Sherry, Becky and Linda; brothers: Gary, Danny, Ronny; many nieces and nephews, and a few close friends.

The family will be hosting a gathering for friends and relatives at a later date.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

