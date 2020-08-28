expand
Ad Spot

August 28, 2020

Marsh sets the pace in cross country opener

By Daily Herald

Published 12:44 pm Friday, August 28, 2020

The Austin cross country team had one top finisher as it opened its season in a dual in Mankato West Friday.

Jackson Marsh took first for the Austin boys, who lost 28-29 to the Scarlets and the Austin girls lost 23-34.

Marsh finished with a time of 17:40.9 as he was more than 30 seconds ahead of Will Simmons, who took second place.

BOYS RESULTS

Austin: Jackson Marsh (first, 17:40.9); Joseph Garry (fourth, 18:52.9); Thomas Herrick (fifth, 18:54.9); Kyle Mayer (seventh, 19:14); Kaden Murley (12th, 20:50)

West: Will Simmons (second, 18.18.2); Carson Deichman (third, 18:27); Silas Simpson (sixth, 19:06.3); Timothy Cain (eighth, 19:23.8); William Gronewald (ninth, 20:29.9)

GIRLS RESULTS

Austin: Marissa Shute (third, 22:48.9); Cassidy Shute (fourth, 23:28.9); Grace Vortherms (sixth, 24:03.4); Nadia Vaughn (ninth, 25:25.5); Lauren Schmitt (13th, 17:30.6); Micha Weber (14th, 27:51.8)

West: Chloe Aanenson (first, 21:41.6); Nicole Swanson (second, 21:41.9); Kate Swanson (fifth, 23:55.7); Aspen Clarksean (seventh, 24:42.6); Karina Hulzebos (eighth, 25:02.2)

Education

APS pushes back the start of school year a couple days

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police investigating Wednesday shots fired incident

News

Coastal Louisiana a hot mess as Laura’s leftovers move east

News

Trump lashes Biden, defies pandemic on White House stage

Business

Hormel Foods recognized as a best for vets employer for eighth consecutive year

Health

State sees over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases

News

Laura blasts Gulf Coast with wind, rain and wall of seawater

Mower County

Riverland Theatre to hold auditions for online production

News

Officials change virus testing advice, bewildering experts

News

17-year-old arrested in killing of 2 people in Kenosha

Health

No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mower County

News

Report: Emails show Hagedorn involvement in mail to district

News

‘Fighting for you’: First lady makes her case for Trump vote

News

2 people shot to death during protest over Kenosha shooting

Mower County

Mayo leader shares personal story of his battle with COVID-19

News

Minnesota plans sharp boost in coronavirus testing capacity

Mower County

CRWD surpasses flood reduction goal

Mower County

Waiting to exhale: The Southard’s are hoping for the best in a time of uncertainty

Mower County

New device helping Austin seniors stay connected during pandemic

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Aug. 9-15

Local Government

Candidate Q&A: Austin City Council

Mower County

Northwestern Singers delaying start of 2020-21 rehearsals

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Adams man charged after property damage report turns violent

Mower County

Photos: Park named for Jim Dunlop