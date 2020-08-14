Marjean Kittleson, 84

Marjean Kittleson, beloved wife, mother, grandma and GiGi passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 84.

Marjean Cleone Waldron was born November 10, 1935 in Austin, MN. She married Jerry Kittleson on September 4, 1954 at St. Olaf Church in Austin, MN. Together the couple had, Brad Kittleson of Rochester, MN, Scott (Jane) Kittleson of LaGrange, KY and Randy (Tammy) Kittleson of Hayward, WI; and one daughter, Karin Berg of Rochester, MN; 10 grandchildren, Jeremy Kittleson, Ben (Marissa) Kittleson, Chris (Liz) Kittleson, Corey (Elizabeth) Kittleson, Kyle (Wendy) Kittleson, Jacob (Lisa) Berg, Tara Kittleson, Lindsey (Tony) Peck, Callie (Brandon) Durham and Amanda (Will) Fredricksen; 10 great grandchildren, Logan and Colton Spratte, Beckham, Brooklyn and Weston Durham, Grayson and Caleb Fredricksen and Brayden and Leighton Peck and Tucker Kittleson; 1 sister, Dellene (Richard) Anderson Cummings and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Cyle Waldron; 2 granddaughters, Breanna Berg and Krista Koblitz and her son-in-law, Bradley Berg.

Marjean enjoyed gardening, decorating, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids.

The family would like to thank Mayo Clinic for the special care they had given her throughout the years. A special thanks to Jean Wagner for the loving and tender care she gave her and a thank you to Season’s Hospice for the special care she got the last 6 days of her life. She even put up with Jerry’s officiating for 44 years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Season’s Hospice in Rochester, MN.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Church (810 3rd Avenue SE Rochester, MN 55904) with the Reverend Dr. Norman Wahl officiating. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Place NW Rochester, MN 55901) and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Interment will take place at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Social distancing and masks will be required for all services.

