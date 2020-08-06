expand
Ad Spot

August 6, 2020

Man charged with breaking into apartment, holding woman hostage

By Mike Stoll

Published 10:40 am Thursday, August 6, 2020

An Austin man, who allegedly broke into an elderly woman’s apartment and attempted to hold her hostage, will make his first appearance today in Mower County District Court.

Jordan Tashawn Travis, 24

Jordan Tashawn Travis, 24, has been charged with felony first-degree burglary – assault person in building or on property, felony first-degree burglary – occupied dwelling, felony kidnapping – hold for ransom, reward, or as a shield or hostage, gross misdemeanor fourth-degree assault – physically assault peace officer, gross misdemeanor obstruct legal process – resist arrest, and misdemeanor fifth-degree assault.

According to the court complaint, officers responded to several 911 calls from the Twin Towers at about 10:08 p.m. on Aug. 4. An officer in the lobby area heard a male and female screaming near the laundry room area. The officer began to open the door to the unit and the door was immediately forced shut on him. The screaming from the male and female continued and the officer entered the apartment while another officer provided cover. He observed that a male subject, later identified as Travis, was attempting to keep him from entering and an elderly female was on the floor of the living room.

Police ordered Travis to get on the floor. He resisted and appeared to be highly agitated and paranoid.

Travis attempted to grab an officer’s arm, prompting another officer to use his Taser on him. He kicked one of the officers before they were able to handcuff him.

Travis was taken to a squad car while an officer remained with the victim. Travis indicated that he had consumed “two pills” of undisclosed drugs and an ambulance was called to the scene. He was transported to the hospital, medically cleared, and taken to jail. At the jail, he was found to be in possession of women’s jewelry; the victim later told police she was not missing any jewelry.

The victim told police she did not know Travis and that he had entered her residence through the back door without permission. She said she asked Travis what he was doing there and he said, “They’re after me. They’re after me.”

She said Travis then grabbed her fan and threw it down the hallway, where it landed near the front door, and he then knocked a picture down in her bedroom and started “slamming” the walls.

She indicated Travis then grabbed her by the throat and pushed her onto the floor. She asked him to leave and he replied, “No. I’m keeping you for [a] hostage.” The woman said she called 911 and Travis tried to take her back to her bedroom, but she told him that she was not going back there with him.

A review of Travis’ criminal history shows prior convictions for theft, drug possession and drug sales.

Mower County

MDH reports 6 new COVID-19 cases in Mower County

News

Minn. congressional hopefuls stress their farm bona fides

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with breaking into apartment, holding woman hostage

News

1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends

Business

Hy-Vee stores now accept SNAP/EBT as payment for grocery pick-up orders

Health

MDH reports 4 new COVID-19 cases in Mower County

News

World responds to Lebanon’s plight, France’s Macron to visit

Local Government

Mayor candidate Q&A: Making Austin a welcoming community

Mower County

County board allocates CARES Act funds

Mower County

A change of seasons

Local Government

Council aiming for four percent tax levy increase

News

Minneapolis mayor: City seeks right mentors for new officers

Local Government

Council prioritizes Hormel Foundation grant requests

Local Government

Council looking to add more land to city deer hunt

Mower County

Friends of the Public Library hosting virtual costume contest

News

Voters sue Walz to block face masks at Minnesota polls

News

Some critics see sexism in debate over Biden VP

News

2020 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunt Opener postponed

Mower County

3 new COVID-19 cases brings cases to 1,084

News

‘A line in the sand’: Both sides dig in on virus relief bill

Mower County

Zonta International commemorated World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

Mower County

‘Karl’s Tourney’ is on with an online fundraiser

Health

Weekend sees 17 COVID-19 case increase in Mower County

News

Virus relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume