August 4, 2020

Lillian Thompson, 95

By Daily Herald

Published 1:32 pm Monday, August 3, 2020

Lillian June Thompson, age 95, of Austin, Minnesota passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, August 1, 2020 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Home in Austin. On June 7, 1925 she was born to Hans and Anna (Evjen) Thompson in Dodge County, Minnesota. Lillian grew up in the Hayfield area and graduated from Hayfield High School in 1943. She worked at Hormel Foods over 34 years and retired in 1982. Lillian was a proud member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church and volunteered her time in church circle. She also enjoyed traveling, baking and embroidery for friends and family. Lillian will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and one sister.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Worlein Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Hayfield, Minnesota. Memorials to St. Olaf Church. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

