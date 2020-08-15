LIFE Mower County: Mark your calendars for a virtual online auction

This virtual online event will take the place of our cancelled 10th Annual Taste of Mower County that was set to happen on Aug. 23. Due to COVID-19 concerns, we decided an online event was the best way to still connect to our supporters and the community. The virtual online auction will begin at noon on Monday, Aug. 17, and close at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, followed by a short program on Facebook Live. This auction is open to anyone. You must register to bid on auction items. Learn more at www.lifemowercounty.org/tomc2020.

Free Virtual Program Opportunities are available

We may be practicing social distancing for the time being, but that doesn’t mean we can’t continue to connect with each other and hang out! We are excited to offer virtual programs for LIFE participants.

Learn more by visiting www.lifemowercounty.org/virtualprograms. Video programs are conducted over Zoom, a free app that can be downloaded on your phone, tablet or computer. We are still adapting and changing programs based on participant and family needs, and we would love to hear your thoughts and ideas! Send your feedback to info@lifemowercounty.org and let us know how we can better support you while we are all staying safe at home.

We are looking for video testimonials

We are looking for people to record a short 1-2 minute video telling us why you love the activities/programs that are offered at LIFE Mower County. You can email your video to info@lifemowercounty.org or you can upload your video at www.lifemowercounty.org/video-testimonials. If you have any problems uploading your video, please call 507-433-8994 or email info@lifemowercounty.org.

#WeAreEssential: Tell the Senate to Include the Disability Community in

COVID-19 Relief Bills!

People with disabilities and those who support them can’t be left behind! The critical needs of people with disabilities, their families, and the direct support professional (DSP) workforce must be included in the next coronavirus relief bill. The U.S. House of Representatives has passed legislation that includes many of our top asks – but the Senate has just introduced a bill that does not address most of the critical needs of people with disabilities! Your Senators need to hear from you so that these and other important provisions remain in the bill that ultimately passes Congress:

• Dedicated funding for Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS). These funds are necessary to serve people with disabilities in their homes and communities and will provide better wages and support for the DSP workforce. Access to HCBS will limit the risk of people with disabilities being put in institutions.

• Personal protective equipment (PPE) for direct support professionals. This is urgently needed to protect the health and safety of this critical workforce. DSPs must be designated as essential workers so that they can get access to the PPE and medical supplies they need.

• Paid leave for all caregivers. As more people with disabilities lose their usual sources of care, family caregivers are scrambling and need access to paid leave and sick days to help their loved ones. Congress should include all family caregivers in the emergency paid leave provisions.

• Economic impact payments for all people with disabilities. Tell Congress to make sure that stimulus payments are available to everyone, including adults with disabilities who are claimed as dependents.