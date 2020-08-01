expand
Ad Spot

August 3, 2020

LIFE Mower County: Mark your calendars for a online auction

By Jamey Helgeson

Published 6:30 am Saturday, August 1, 2020

A virtual online auction will take the place of our cancelled 10th annual Taste of Mower County, that was set to happen on Aug. 23.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, we decided an online event was the best way to still connect to our supporters and the community. The auction will begin at noon on Monday, Aug. 17, and close at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, followed by a short program on Facebook Live.

This auction is open to anyone, but you must pre-register before the event to bid on auction items.  Learn more at www.lifemowercounty.org/tomc2020.

We are looking for video testimonials

We are looking for people to record a short 1-2 minute video telling us why you love the activities/programs that are offered at LIFE Mower County. You can email your video to info@lifemowercounty.org or you can upload your video at www.lifemowercounty.org/video-testimonials. If you have any problems uploading your video, please call 507-433-8994 or email info@lifemowercounty.org.

Mark your calendars for our Parking Lot Dance Party

Join the staff and your friends as we meet in the LIFE Mower County parking lot to have our own dance party at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Upon arrival, you will be given a place to park in order to maintain the required six feet distance between participants. Space will be limited to the first 15 vehicles.

Snacks will be passed out. Pop will be available for purchase. Call 507-433-8994 or email info@lifemowercounty.org to register.

Please note the following information: All participants will need to stay inside or directly around your own vehicle. Please stay home if you are sick. Bathrooms will not be available. Drop-in registration is not available for this activity so register by Aug. 11. Alternate date in case of inclement weather will be Aug. 28.

Free virtual program opportunities are available

We may be practicing social distancing for the time being, but that doesn’t mean we can’t continue to connect with each other and hang out.

We are excited to offer virtual programs for LIFE participants. Learn more by visiting www.lifemowercounty.org/virtualprograms. Video programs are conducted over Zoom, a free app that can be downloaded on your phone, tablet or computer.

We are still adapting and changing programs based on participant and family needs, and we would love to hear your thoughts and ideas! Send your feedback to info@lifemowercounty.org and let us know how we can better support you while we are all staying safe at home.  Upcoming activities include virtual field trips, crafts, trivia and more.

Mower County

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Positive test rate creeps up

News

Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge

Local Government

Deer hunt properties, grant requests on council agenda

Mower County

DNR to survey Dobbins Creek for mussels

Mower County

Political campaign signs not permitted on state highway rights of way

Business

Time to step away: Long time owner of Hanson Tire Service heads into retirement

Education

Part of a bigger family

Mower County

Candidate Q&A: House District 27B

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with assault after allegedly trying to stab woman with screwdriver

News

DEA warns of scammers impersonating DEA employees

Education

Riverland’s Phi Theta Kappa research published in journal

Education

College Accolades

News

Census Bureau to email households to encourage response to 2020 census

Editorials

Primary election voting reminders

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police and Fire Marshal investigating suspicious vehicle fire

Mower County

Minnesota AG sues rodeo owner for violating COVID-19 order

Health

Minnesota’s primary election, pandemic edition: How to vote safely in person

Mower County

About 34 active COVID-19 cases remain in Mower as five more cases added

News

US consumer spending up 5.6%, but virus could stall gains

Mower County

Candidate Q and A: Minnesota House District 27B

Health

Five new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Mower County

Mower County

Fill the Boot fundraiser goes virtual

Education

Decision gives flexibility to schools; MSHSL to deliver options to board Aug. 4

News

US economy shrank at record-breaking 33% rate last quarter