expand
Ad Spot

August 5, 2020

Letter: We expect more from our president

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, August 5, 2020

I am an Iraq war veteran. I have the deepest respect for my fellow members of our Armed Forces risking their lives in service to our nation.

I was incensed when I heard that Russia is paying bounties to the Taliban for each American soldier they kill. And I can’t describe my anger whenever our President claims that he knew nothing about Russian bounties or worse, brags about his great relationship with Russia or that he is tough on Russia.

President Trump claims the Russian bounty story was invented to harm him politically. So, after some research, here is what I learned. In early 2019, American Intelligence informed the White House that Russia may be offering bounties on our soldiers. They confirmed it a year later after a SEAL team discovered Taliban documents proving the bounties. By March of 2020, the CIA concluded there is no doubt that Russia targeted our soldiers. The CIA was certain enough to brief Britain, whose soldiers were also targeted.

What was our president’s response? He alternately claims it is a hoax and that he was never informed. In March he received a President’s Daily Briefing report containing the information. He continues to say he never received the brief. All the while, he continues to call the whole thing a hoax and he refuses to stand up to Russia.

I expect better from my president and the members of our Armed Forces certainly deserve better.

Craig Brenden

Waseca, MN

Health

MDH reports 4 new COVID-19 cases in Mower County

News

World responds to Lebanon’s plight, France’s Macron to visit

Local Government

Mayor candidate Q&A: Making Austin a welcoming community

Mower County

County board allocates CARES Act funds

Mower County

A change of seasons

Local Government

Council aiming for four percent tax levy increase

News

Minneapolis mayor: City seeks right mentors for new officers

Local Government

Council prioritizes Hormel Foundation grant requests

Local Government

Council looking to add more land to city deer hunt

Mower County

Friends of the Public Library hosting virtual costume contest

News

Voters sue Walz to block face masks at Minnesota polls

News

Some critics see sexism in debate over Biden VP

News

2020 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunt Opener postponed

Mower County

3 new COVID-19 cases brings cases to 1,084

News

‘A line in the sand’: Both sides dig in on virus relief bill

Mower County

Zonta International commemorated World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

Mower County

‘Karl’s Tourney’ is on with an online fundraiser

Health

Weekend sees 17 COVID-19 case increase in Mower County

News

Virus relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume

Agriculture

As US milk sales rise amid pandemic, “Got milk?” ads return

Blooming Prairie

Winona man injured in Friday afternoon accident

Mower County

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Positive test rate creeps up

News

Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge

Local Government

Deer hunt properties, grant requests on council agenda