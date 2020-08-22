expand
Ad Spot

August 22, 2020

Letter: Austin a positive role model of community

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Saturday, August 22, 2020

The staff of the Austin Daily Herald deserves praise for running a recent Q&A article asking mayoral candidates on what it means to be a welcoming community. At a time of fierce division in America, the media’s role in inviting constructive dialogue – rather than fanning the flames of fear – could not be more important for a healthy democracy. This includes creating the opportunity for civic leaders to offer a vision for their community that speaks to the important task of inclusion, particularly in places like Austin, where demographics are changing and so much effort has been put into ensuring that all residents – new and old alike – feel at home.

As a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, Welcoming America does not endorse candidates or weigh in on the merits of their leadership. Regardless of whoever is elected as mayor of Austin, we hope to continue our relationship with them and the community. We congratulate the city and the many organizations who have been part of longstanding efforts to ensure it remains a place for people from around the world to put down roots and belong.

More than a statement of values, being welcoming is a commitment to work across community institutions and reduce barriers to civic, social, and economic participation. True welcoming ensures that every member of the Austin community – including more racially and ethnically diverse residents – can thrive and belong. From diversifying leadership on boards and commissions, to expanding opportunities to open and grow a business, to making neighbors feel welcomed at school or on Main Street, this is work that any member of the community can be part of. In turn, we all benefit.

To that end, we look forward to continuing the critical work of welcoming with the community, whether that’s through a membership in our Welcoming Network, our Certified Welcoming program, or celebrating with us through Welcoming Week, an international event taking place September 12-20.

At a time when so many places across America are challenged to create more equitable and inclusive communities, Austin is a positive role model. We look forward to standing with all those who aspire to continue to make it so.

Rachel Peric

Executive Director,

Welcoming America

Mower County

Austin City Council continues budget discussion

Education

Riverland Community College Celebrates The Graduation Of The 2020 R-STEP Academy Class

Health

Cooking through grief: Cookbook helps people in the kitchen during a time of loss

Mower County

Patience in a pandemic

Education

Last 3 candidates span a range of backgrounds

Mower County

Austin Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus hold annual raffle

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man sentenced for felony drug and firearms convictions

Local Government

Candidate Q&A: House District 27A

Education

College Accolades

Mower County

Minnesota State Fair Youth Scholarship recipients announced

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with six counts of criminal sexual conduct

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man gets probation for sexually abusing child

Health

Eight new COVID-19 cases reported as number of active cases increases

Mower County

100 years of women voting: 3 Minnesota women who paved way for women’s suffrage

News

Biden vows to defeat Trump, end US ‘season of darkness’

News

Behind on rent? A new $100 million housing assistance program may help

Mower County

App allows patrons to use the library from their smartphones

News

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: School guidance map shifts again

Business

Minnesota’s jobless rate falls to 7.7% but job growth slows

Health

Five new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mower County

News

Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged in border wall scheme

News

US jobless claims jump back above 1 million in face of virus

News

Harris seizes historic moment in accepting VP nomination

Business

New Spectrum store now open in Austin