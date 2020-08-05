expand
Ad Spot

August 5, 2020

Austin’s Nick Robertson makes contact on a pitch agaisnt Mankato East in Marcusen Park Tuesday. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com

Lessons learned: Mankato East ends Austin 17U’s season

By Rocky Hulne

Published 8:55 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020

The Austin 17U baseball team saw a late lead slip away in a season-ending loss to Mankato East by a score of 3-2 in the Southern Minny quarterfinals in Marcusen Park Tuesday night.

But the team is more than happy with the experience it gained by getting in a season this summer.

Austin (5-4 overall) had a roster full of players from Lyle-Pacelli, Grand Meadow and Austin who didn’t have much varsity experience, but head coach Zach Huntley saw them come together throughout the season.

Jake Truckenmiller takes a swing for Austin. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com

“They learned a lot,” Austin head coach Zach Huntley said. “We had a lot of guys who had never played together before and it was nice to be able to play some games. From the start of the year to the end of the year was like day and night.  It was short lived, but they worked hard for three weeks and unfortunately it had to end the way it did.”

Austin led 2-1 going into the seventh, but East’s Joey Uldrych tied the game at 2-2 when he lined an RBI single to right field. East took the lead on a two-out Austin fielding error that allowed a run to score.

Nick Robertson led off the bottom of the seventh inning by drawing a walk and Lathan Wilson drew a two-out walk to put runners on first and second, but Bray Klapperick lined out to center field to end the contest.

Austin mustered just four hits and committed five errors in the loss.

“I was in those situations when I played and it’s a thing that you have to get comfortable with,” Huntley said. “Credit to Mankato East, they threw strikes and they threw good breaking balls and we just couldn’t pick up on it.”

Austin got on the board in the bottom of the third inning when Blake Smith singled and scored on a groundout. Lathan Wilson followed with a single and scored on a wild pitch.

Smith gave Austin a lot of help behind the plate, making three running grabs on pop flies, including one in the fifth that kept Austin ahead 2-1.

Smith, who will be a junior this fall, said that playing this summer gave him a big boost in confidence.

“You’ve got to have a good pop up and you’ve got to know your pitcher when you’re catching. It would be very hard to do without being in a game situation,” Smith said. “We learned about teamwork this summer. Everyone has to work together as a team to be successful.”

Austin’s Bray Klapperick fires a pitch against Mankato East in Marcusen Park Tuesday. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com

East 0 0 0  0 1 0 2  —  3  3  1

Austin 0 0 2  0 0 0 0  —  2  4  5

Austin pitching: Dusty Copley, 5 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 K; Bray Klapperick (L) 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, BB, 2 R, 1 ER; Lathan Wilson, 2/3 IP, 1 H 0 R

Austin hitting: Lathan Wilson, 1-for-3, R, BB; Bray Klapperick, 2-for-4; Dusty Copley, 0-for-3, RBI; Kody Bloom, 0-for-1, 2 BBs, SB; Jake Truckenmiller, 0-for-3; Logan Murphy, 0-for-3; Nick Robertson, 0-for-2, BB; Mac Nelson, 0-for-2, BB; Blake Smith, 1-for-3, R

Health

MDH reports 4 new COVID-19 cases in Mower County

News

World responds to Lebanon’s plight, France’s Macron to visit

Local Government

Mayor candidate Q&A: Making Austin a welcoming community

Mower County

County board allocates CARES Act funds

Mower County

A change of seasons

Local Government

Council aiming for four percent tax levy increase

News

Minneapolis mayor: City seeks right mentors for new officers

Local Government

Council prioritizes Hormel Foundation grant requests

Local Government

Council looking to add more land to city deer hunt

Mower County

Friends of the Public Library hosting virtual costume contest

News

Voters sue Walz to block face masks at Minnesota polls

News

Some critics see sexism in debate over Biden VP

News

2020 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunt Opener postponed

Mower County

3 new COVID-19 cases brings cases to 1,084

News

‘A line in the sand’: Both sides dig in on virus relief bill

Mower County

Zonta International commemorated World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

Mower County

‘Karl’s Tourney’ is on with an online fundraiser

Health

Weekend sees 17 COVID-19 case increase in Mower County

News

Virus relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume

Agriculture

As US milk sales rise amid pandemic, “Got milk?” ads return

Blooming Prairie

Winona man injured in Friday afternoon accident

Mower County

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Positive test rate creeps up

News

Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge

Local Government

Deer hunt properties, grant requests on council agenda