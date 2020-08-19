LeRoy man sentenced to 65 months for drug conviction
Levi Dwayne Guy, 41, of LeRoy was sentenced to 65 months in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for felony first-degree drugs-possess 100 grams or more of methamphetamine – on Monday in Mower County District Court. He received credit for five days served.
Three counts of gross misdemeanor user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm were dismissed as part of a plea agreement reached on Dec. 27.
Judge Jeffrey Kritzer issued the sentence.
Court documents state law enforcement executed a search warrant on Jan. 30, 2019, at Guy’s residence in the 100 block of West Read Street in LeRoy. Guy was located in the basement area, handcuffed and provided a copy of the warrant. He denied having narcotics in the residence.
Law enforcement located and seized the following:
• 155.04 grams of methamphetamine;
• Several drug paraphernalia items;
• A surveillance camera system;
• A .38 caliber revolver;
• Verizon cell phone and tablet;
• A .20-gauge shotgun;
• A .22-caliber rifle; and
• Plastic bags containing small amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine and hallucinogenic mushrooms.