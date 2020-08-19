expand
August 19, 2020

LeRoy man sentenced to 65 months for drug conviction

By Mike Stoll

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Levi Dwayne Guy, 41, of LeRoy was sentenced to 65 months in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for felony first-degree drugs-possess 100 grams or more of methamphetamine – on Monday in Mower County District Court. He received credit for five days served.

Three counts of gross misdemeanor user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm were dismissed as part of a plea agreement reached on Dec. 27.

Judge Jeffrey Kritzer issued the sentence.

Court documents state law enforcement executed a search warrant on Jan. 30, 2019, at Guy’s residence in the 100 block of West Read Street in LeRoy. Guy was located in the basement area, handcuffed and provided a copy of the warrant. He denied having narcotics in the residence.

Law enforcement located and seized the following:

• 155.04 grams of methamphetamine;

• Several drug paraphernalia items;

• A surveillance camera system;

• A .38 caliber revolver;

• Verizon cell phone and tablet;

• A .20-gauge shotgun;

• A .22-caliber rifle; and

• Plastic bags containing small amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

