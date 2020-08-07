expand
Ad Spot

August 7, 2020

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: School guidance shifts with case counts

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 9:40 am Friday, August 7, 2020

David H. Montgomery and MPR News Staff

State health officials last week said they’d use county-level COVID-19 data as the starting point to help school districts decide whether to bring kids back into their buildings this fall. Newly updated data, though, is already altering the landscape.

Fresh numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health have changed the guidance for school reopening in 27 counties — if the school year started today.

Rising COVID-19 caseloads mean schools in seven counties are recommended to use more distance learning than the original recommendations issued last week.

For example, Sherburne County last week reported 15.8 cases per 10,000 residents over a 14-day period, which meant the state recommended its schools have in-person education for grade schoolers and a mix of in-person and distance learning for secondary students.

An extra week of rising cases, however, brought Sherburne up to 23.3 cases per 10,000 residents over 14 days — which brings a recommendation of hybrid learning for all students.

The other six counties to see their reopening recommendations downgraded were Faribault, Martin, Norman, Red Lake and Rock counties.

In 20 counties, falling case counts mean a change in recommendation for the better in terms of bringing kids back to buildings.

Carver County, for example, fell from 20.8 cases per 10,000 residents over 14 days last week to 17.9 this week, moving it from hybrid learning for all students to in-person learning for elementary school.

These metrics, based on COVID-19 cases, form the starting point as districts and the Health Department negotiate specific learning models for each district.

The case figures fueling these recommendations are somewhat out of date, because of how the agency is calculating its numbers.

The recommendations releases Thursday are based on case data from between July 12 and July 25, while next week will see updated data based on cases from July 19 to Aug. 1.

New cases jump; hospitalizations rise
The updated county data came Thursday as the Health Department reported 867 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota — one of the highest daily counts in the pandemic.

The number of people currently hospitalized (319) and the subset needing intensive care (153) also rose. Friday marked the seventh straight day the department reported more than 300 people still hospitalized, the first time that’s happened since late June.

Here are the latest coronavirus statistics in Minnesota:

• 58,640 cases confirmed (867 new) via 1,105,094 tests
• 1,636 deaths (seven new)
• 5,421 cases requiring hospitalization
• 319 people remain hospitalized; 153 in intensive care
• 51,604 patients no longer needing isolation

News

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: School guidance shifts with case counts

News

Virus aid talks on brink of collapse; sides ‘very far apart’

News

US adds 1.8 million jobs in a sign that hiring has weakened

Mower County

MDH reports 6 new COVID-19 cases in Mower County

News

Minn. congressional hopefuls stress their farm bona fides

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with breaking into apartment, holding woman hostage

News

1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends

Business

Hy-Vee stores now accept SNAP/EBT as payment for grocery pick-up orders

Health

MDH reports 4 new COVID-19 cases in Mower County

News

World responds to Lebanon’s plight, France’s Macron to visit

Local Government

Mayor candidate Q&A: Making Austin a welcoming community

Mower County

County board allocates CARES Act funds

Mower County

A change of seasons

Local Government

Council aiming for four percent tax levy increase

News

Minneapolis mayor: City seeks right mentors for new officers

Local Government

Council prioritizes Hormel Foundation grant requests

Local Government

Council looking to add more land to city deer hunt

Mower County

Friends of the Public Library hosting virtual costume contest

News

Voters sue Walz to block face masks at Minnesota polls

News

Some critics see sexism in debate over Biden VP

News

2020 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunt Opener postponed

Mower County

3 new COVID-19 cases brings cases to 1,084

News

‘A line in the sand’: Both sides dig in on virus relief bill

Mower County

Zonta International commemorated World Day Against Trafficking in Persons