August 14, 2020

King, Austin move on in the mayor’s race

By Mike Stoll

Published 6:19 pm Friday, August 14, 2020

Austin mayoral candidates Steve King and Jeff Austin will go on to face each other in the General Election on Nov. 3 after a canvassing board on Friday approved Tuesday’s Primary Election results.

Steve King

Jeff Austin

According to numbers reported to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, King and Austin received 1,519 (53.5 percent) and 793 (27.93 percent) votes respectively. Candidate Brian Heimer received 527 (18.56 percent) votes.

“I’m honored to be moving on to the general election in November and appreciate all the citizens for taking the initiative to cast their vote,” King said.

“First and foremost, I want to thank everyone that got out and voted, in one form or another,” Austin said. “An additional thanks to those that voted for me; I truly appreciate it and will work hard to earn your vote. We look forward to a good race in November and will appreciate your continued support and vote then! Also, a tip of the hat to Ann Kasel, Austin city clerk, and her staff for the awesome job they did with the in person voting and to Amanda Kiefer, deputy auditor/treasurer with Mower County, for the great job getting the votes tabulated and results reported!”

Results submitted to the State will be reviewed by a state canvassing board for certification.

Other election results from Mower County are as follows:

State Representative – District 27A – Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party

Thomas Martinez – 20 (52.63 percent)

Joe Pacovsky – 18 (47.37 percent)

State Representative – District 27A – Republican Party

Peggy Bennett (I) – 31 (100 percent)

U.S. Senate – Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party

Steve Carlson – 135 (5.93 percent)

Ahmad R. Hassan – 50 (2.19 percent)

Paula Overby – 110 (4.83 percent)

Christopher Lovell Seymore Sr. – 20 (0.88 percent)

Tina Smith (I) – 1,963 (86.17 percent)

U.S. Senate – Republican Party

John L. Berman – 151 (11.12 percent)

Bob “Again” Carney Jr. – 103 (7.58 percent)

Cynthia Gail – 156 (11.49 percent)

Jason Lewis – 878 (64.65 percent)

James Reibestein – 70 (5.15 percent)

U.S. Senate – Legal Marijuana Now Party

Kevin O’Connor – 87 (100 percent)

U.S. Senate – Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party

Oliver Steinberg – 37 (100 percent)

