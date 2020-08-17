expand
Ad Spot

August 17, 2020

Katherine M. Seiver, 103

By Daily Herald

Published 1:34 pm Monday, August 17, 2020

Katherine M. Seiver, 103

Katherine M. Seiver, age 103 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Our House Assisted Living in Austin. Katherine Marie Thorn was born May 20, 1917 in Staples, Minnesota. She was the youngest of 12 children born to Enos Woodruff and Catherine Augustus (Ringler) Thorn. Katherine grew up on the family dairy farm and learned to dance at the many barn dances her father hosted. She graduated from Staples High School in 1936 and shortly after moved to Lansing, Minnesota, where she lived with her sister, Elizabeth “Toots” Thomson and her family. During this time, she worked at Arrett’s Department Store as a salesclerk. She attended dances at the area dance halls, and it was at the “Oasis” she met Lloyd Seiver. They were married in 1937 and kept dancing until his passing in 2006.

Kate kept busy raising her three children and was a stay at home mom until the two youngest were in Jr. and Sr. high school. She then worked at Sears as a salesclerk and Bill and Ruby’s Laundromat as an attendant. Katie also kept busy on a bowling league for years at Echo Lanes, golfing at Ramsey and snowmobiling in the winter. She was also an avid card player and was an excellent bridge player. Katherine was a 50+ year member of Unity Chapter #29 Eastern Star and First United Methodist Church, where she was active in Circle for many years. Most of all Katherine loved her family, she was the best mom and grandma anybody could have. Katherine, along with Lloyd, enjoyed their dear friends who pre-deceased her. The old “gang” is now all together again, having golf outings, vacations, and steak fries.

Katherine is survived and will be dearly missed by her son, David (Jane) Seiver of Riverside, California; daughter, Lani Seiver of Austin, Minnesota; 7 grandchildren, Mark, Holly, Dan, Garren, Brent, Renee, Brandon; 6 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Millie Seiver; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Enos and Catherine Thorn; husband, Lloyd Seiver in 2006; son, Dale Seiver in 1976; and 11 brothers and sisters.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin, Minnesota, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, with a graveside service to follow at Grandview Cemetery in Austin. An Order of Eastern Star Service will follow the visitation prior to the graveside service. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

News

Trump counters Biden with law and order message in Minnesota

Law Enforcement

Law enforcement conducting extra DWI enforcement period

Health

Nine new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend in Mower County

News

Weather Service confirms at least six tornadoes from Friday storms in Minnesota

News

Artist creates origami crane memorial for COVID-19 victims

News

State urges college students to stay home

Mower County

Blair Lawhead Memorial Concert continues the music in the COVID era

Education

9 running for school board

Education

‘We need to train accordingly’

Mower County

Candidate Q&A: Senate District 27

Mower County

Christmas decorations, Nature Center goats on council agenda

Mower County

United by Soccer: Liberian natives keeping heritage alive through the game they love

News

Democrats tested in first party convention of pandemic era

News

The “Karl” Tourney continues

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Chicago man charged with groping teen

Mower County

Ruby’s Pantry Austin needs volunteers

News

67th Princess Kay of the Milky Way crowned

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with burglary and assault

Education

Photos: Kiwanis, Evangelical Free Church donate to Kids Closet

News

Trump plans campaign stops Monday in Minn., Wisconsin

Local Government

King, Austin move on in the mayor’s race

Health

About 25 COVID-19 cases active in county with Friday increase of 6

News

US retail sales regain pre-virus pace but slowdown is likely

Agriculture

Ag certainty program gets local incentive