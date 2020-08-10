expand
August 10, 2020

Torres blasts crucial homer as Hounds advance in Region 5C tournament

By Daily Herald

Published 10:12 am Monday, August 10, 2020

The Austin Greyhounds split a pair of games at the Region 5C tournament in Cannon Falls over the weekend.

Austin lost 9-2 to Wanamingo on Saturday, but rebounded to beat Stewartville-Racine 11-7 on Sunday.

Austin trailed Stewartville-Racine 5-0 after three innings, but it was able to rally back to advance.

Austin scored five times in the bottom of the eighth inning to go up 11-7. Alex Ciola had an RBI double and Eric Torres had a three-run homer in the rally.

The Hounds will now play Red Wing at 4 p.m. Saturday in Cannon Falls. Austin must win two more games to advance to the state amateur baseball tournament.

Hounds 11, Stewartville-Racine 7
Hounds pitching: John Kirby, 3 2/3 IP, 5 ER; Yean Gil (W) 4 1/3 IP, 2 R, 1 ER; Alex Ciola, 1 IP, 0 R
Hounds hitting: Alex Ciola, 2-for-5, double, 2 RBIs, R; Jordan Hart, 1-for-2, double, RBI, 2 R, 2 BBs; Eric Torres, 2-for-5, HR, 3 RBIs, R; Nestor Jimenez, 0-for-5, R, RBI; Miguel Castro, 1-for-5; John Kirby, 3-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Anthony Ciola, 2-for-3, RBI, R; Isaac Schumacher, 1-for-3, RBI, R

