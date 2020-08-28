Hormel Foods recognized as a best for vets employer for eighth consecutive year

Hormel Foods Corporation has announced it has been ranked No. 43 on Military Times’ Best for Vets: Employers 2020 list.

This is the eighth consecutive year the company has made the list, which evaluates many factors that make a company or organization a good fit for military veterans.

“Hormel Foods is a great place to work, and veterans are an important part of our team,” said Janet Hogan, senior vice president of human resources at Hormel Foods. “We are proud of our efforts to recruit and support veterans and service members, and to be recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for the eighth year in a row.”

The Military Times Best for Vets: Employers rankings were based on a voluntary survey that included more than 100 questions seeking detailed information based on the individual company’s policies and practices related to veteran recruitment and retention, support for translation of military skills to civilian credentials, support for military spouse employment and accommodations for members of the National Guard and reserves.

According to Military Times, the criteria for evaluating the companies is based on years of research, interviews with veterans, input from veterans’ advocates and human resources professionals. Survey content was developed through data collected from a series of semi-structured interviews conducted with subject matter experts across the military-connected employment space including representatives working in HR and military-connected hiring programs, nonprofit leaders at several veteran service organizations, and veterans and family members. Rankings are based on total survey scores.

Hormel Foods actively recruits veterans and service members each year. In addition, the company has an employee resource group that provides assistance to current and former military members and their families as they integrate into the company’s culture, while providing a platform for continued camaraderie throughout their career.

To view the complete Best for Vets: Employers list, visit https://bestforvets2020.militarytimes.com/.