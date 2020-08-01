Holly Johnson: HHH continues to adapt in the world of COVID-19

August means the end of another fiscal year for the HHH. I would like to report that we have achieved our budgeted and strategic goals, and we did for the first half of our year. However, due to the government mandated closure, our second half goals have been greatly impacted. Our strong leadership team is working hard to adapt and plan for whatever is ahead.

August usually means our three autism camps will be completed and a recap compiled. This year the camps were modified to a virtual or take home kit format delivered in July. We were grateful to be able to welcome five youth participants onsite for a garden picnic to celebrate their program’s completion. A full recap of the virtual programming will be available on our website later this month.

August typically means we will have already hosted four to eight Music @ the Mansion events. Because of the uncertainties around the coronavirus this year, we chose to cancel the events in June, but can now report that we have welcomed a limited number of guests to five outdoor concerts and will host five more throughout August.

New this season is the addition of theater in the garden in collaboration with Matchbox Children’s Theatre. So far we’ve seen two successful productions and will be welcoming more youth productions on Friday evenings through August 21.

Historically speaking, August is the month in which George Hormel declared to his mother in 1887 that he “was sure of success at Austin, Minn, more so than ever I was before in any enterprise.” He went on to say that “It is the Pork Packing business I am about to enter into, and of course we must have a packing house market to retail the trimmings and offall.”

August is also the month in which the Austin community and the world lost a fine leader and businessman in Jay C. Hormel in 1954.

August has seen milestones and traditions, but in 2020 it reflects the ability to change and adjust and continue to thrive.

Upcoming Events

• The Historic House is open for walk-in tours on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These hours are in addition to our weekday hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Free for members and children under 18 yrs., $5 for non-members.

Music @ the Mansion

7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 3

Renaissance Strings led by Sue Radloff and Scenes of Shakespeare produced by Matchbox Children’s Theatre

Please bring your own chair and be prepared to social distance. Face masks recommended. Free

Hump Day History: A Tour of Mill Pond from Mill Pond

Noon, Wednesday, Aug. 5

Presented free on Facebook Live