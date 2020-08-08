expand
Ad Spot

August 8, 2020

HHH to host back to school ASD event

By Daily Herald

Published 7:01 am Saturday, August 8, 2020

The Hormel Historic Home will host a free informational event for parents and caregivers of students with Autism Spectrum Disorder from 6-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The event is presented by the Autism Society of Minnesota and Autism Friendly Austin. The topic is “Assistance for transitioning your loved one with ASD back to school with practical ideas, resources and strategies.” The event will focus on examples of social narratives, task analyses, data sheets, visuals and more to support the process, regardless of school format. The Autism Society of Minnesota will also have a variety of resources for sale.

Participants will be able to attend in person (maximum of 40) or via livestream.

Those interested must pre-register; instructions will be sent by Aug. 21 for both in-person and virtual participation.

For more information, contact autism@hormelhistorichome.org or call 507-433-4243.

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

Business

Trying to move forward

Mower County

Finding A Way

Mower County

HHH to host back to school ASD event

Agriculture

Photos: 4-H holds rabbit show

Mower County

Primary voting: When and where to vote

Mower County

Vying for votes: Austin mayoral candidates seeking support on Tuesday

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

DWI arrest leads to drug charges

Education

College Accolades

News

US officials: Russia vs. Biden, China vs. Trump pre-election

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Elkton man charged with sexually assaulting teen

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: July 26-Aug. 1

Mower County

Judge: Prosecutor will stay on ex-cop’s case in Floyd death

News

Former Pres. Bush pays tribute to immigrants in new book published next year

Health

About 30-35 active COVID-19 cases remain in Mower as MDH reports one more case

News

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: School guidance shifts with case counts

News

Virus aid talks on brink of collapse; sides ‘very far apart’

News

US adds 1.8 million jobs in a sign that hiring has weakened

News

State officials urge vigilance to stop COVID-19 spread

Mower County

MDH reports 6 new COVID-19 cases in Mower County

News

Minn. congressional hopefuls stress their farm bona fides

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with breaking into apartment, holding woman hostage

News

1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends

Business

Hy-Vee stores now accept SNAP/EBT as payment for grocery pick-up orders

Health

MDH reports 4 new COVID-19 cases in Mower County