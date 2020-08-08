HHH to host back to school ASD event

The Hormel Historic Home will host a free informational event for parents and caregivers of students with Autism Spectrum Disorder from 6-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The event is presented by the Autism Society of Minnesota and Autism Friendly Austin. The topic is “Assistance for transitioning your loved one with ASD back to school with practical ideas, resources and strategies.” The event will focus on examples of social narratives, task analyses, data sheets, visuals and more to support the process, regardless of school format. The Autism Society of Minnesota will also have a variety of resources for sale.

Participants will be able to attend in person (maximum of 40) or via livestream.

Those interested must pre-register; instructions will be sent by Aug. 21 for both in-person and virtual participation.

For more information, contact autism@hormelhistorichome.org or call 507-433-4243.