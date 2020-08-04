expand
Ad Spot

August 4, 2020

Gophers star Bateman skips season amid virus worry, goes pro

By Associated Press

Published 9:35 am Tuesday, August 4, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman announced Tuesday he has opted out of the 2020 season amid concerns about the coronavirus and will forgo his remaining two years of eligibility to enter the 2021 NFL draft.

Bateman posted a professionally created video on his Twitter account that he narrated in explanation of his decision, which the university confirmed.

“I’m now making the hardest decision that I’ve ever had to make in my life,” Bateman said.

The native of Tifton, Georgia, totaled 111 receptions, 1,923 yards and 17 touchdowns over two seasons, tying for 12th, eighth and fifth, respectively, in those categories on the program’s career list. Bateman was a third team All-American and first team All-Big Ten selection in 2019, winning the conference’s receiver of the year award.

The Gophers previously had the other half of their star pass-catching duo from last season depart, with Tyler Johnson’s graduation. He was drafted in the fifth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bateman is the first prominent player in the Big Ten Conference to declare he’s skipping the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Virginia Tech standout cornerback Caleb Farley recently announced he will not play for the Hokies if there is a season.

News

Voters sue Walz to block face masks at Minnesota polls

News

Some critics see sexism in debate over Biden VP

News

2020 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunt Opener postponed

Mower County

3 new COVID-19 cases brings cases to 1,084

News

‘A line in the sand’: Both sides dig in on virus relief bill

Mower County

Zonta International commemorated World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

Mower County

‘Karl’s Tourney’ is on with an online fundraiser

Health

Weekend sees 17 COVID-19 case increase in Mower County

News

Virus relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume

Agriculture

As US milk sales rise amid pandemic, “Got milk?” ads return

Blooming Prairie

Winona man injured in Friday afternoon accident

Mower County

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Positive test rate creeps up

News

Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge

Local Government

Deer hunt properties, grant requests on council agenda

Mower County

DNR to survey Dobbins Creek for mussels

Mower County

Political campaign signs not permitted on state highway rights of way

Business

Time to step away: Long time owner of Hanson Tire Service heads into retirement

Education

Part of a bigger family

Mower County

Candidate Q&A: House District 27B

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with assault after allegedly trying to stab woman with screwdriver

News

DEA warns of scammers impersonating DEA employees

Education

Riverland’s Phi Theta Kappa research published in journal

Education

College Accolades

News

Census Bureau to email households to encourage response to 2020 census