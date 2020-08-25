Get to Know: Austin senior Molly Sheehan

Molly Sheehan is a senior on the Austin girls swimming and diving team. The Packers will open their season when they compete against Mankato East in a virtual meet at Bud Higgins Pool at 6 p.m Thursday.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: I compete in swimming.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: My favorite sports memory would be when I dropped 10 seconds at sections in the 100 breaststroke in eighth grade and all of the older girls hugged me.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: Sports has taught me that you cannot give up on something if you really want it you have to work for it.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: my biggest sports role model is (USA Olympic swimmer) Missy Franklin because she has always had a positive attitude and has always shown that hard work pays off.

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: I think I would like to have a conversation with (USA Olympic swimmer) Caeleb Dressel.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: My biggest obstacle that I’ve had to overcome is my hip injury last year and recovery from hip surgery.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: My dream job is to work with animals or run my own business.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: My favorite food is spaghetti.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: Go to a four year college for sure, still looking at options.

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: I feel fortunate that my family has been safe during this time. It can get frustrating to have restrictions on social aspects, but in the grand scheme of things we just have to see the positive in this.

Q: Did you pick up any new hobbies or skills during the shutdown?

A: I started painting a little more.