August 11, 2020

Gary Erlandson

By Daily Herald

Published 5:58 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020

AUSTIN, Minn. -The Celebration of Life for Gary Erlandson will be held on Saturday, September 26, at 2:00pm. We will gather at Pacelli High School’s All Saints Arena (Pacelli Gym). Due to the current situation, the family requests guests to send an RSVP via email to erlandsongarycarol@gmail.com by September 5. Please understand whatever COVID rules are in place at that time will be followed.

Gary Erlandson, 77, Austin, Minn., died Monday, April 27, 2020, in Mayo Clinic Health System.

