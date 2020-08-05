expand
August 5, 2020

Friends of the Public Library hosting virtual costume contest

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, August 5, 2020

The Friends of the Library will be holding a virtual costume conetestbegins on Aug. 7 and runs through 11:59 p.m., Aug. 31.

A $5 donation is suggested. To participate, visit PayPal.me/austinlibraryfriends, mail a photo or drop it off at the library during open hours.

Those under 18 need a parents permission to participate as photos will be published.

Photos and information should be sent through Goodgle Forms, linked on the Friends of the Library Facebook Page (Austin MN Friends of the Library).

Entries will be judged based on the creativity and composition of the costume. The public will vote via Facebook reactions to determine the winner and a panel of judges will determine others.

More details can be found in the contest rules by following the link on the Facebook page.

