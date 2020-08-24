Peak alerts issued in the face of extreme heat
Utilities throughout the area are issuing peak alerts in the face of extremely high temperatures saturating the area.
Austin Utilities has issued a peak alert through 8 p.m.
Freeborn Mower Cooperative has issued a peak alert from 2-6 p.m. whenever possible.
Elevated peak demand leads to higher power costs during the peak alert period with increased strains on infrastructure.
Currently the area is under a heat advisory through 9 p.m. today with temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values of 100-105.