Elizabeth “Lizzy” A. Hagen, 60

Elizabeth “Lizzy” Hagen, 60, of Austin, Minnesota, died at her home on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Lizzy was born November 5, 1959 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Berdeen and Rosemary (Cleary) Hagen. She lived at Willowwood One Group Home for many years and worked various job at the Cedar Valley workshop throughout her life. She loved watching movies, especially anything with Jim Carrey or any movie or show with cops. She was a big fan of Elvis and country music and enjoyed dancing to the music.

Lizzy’s family would especially like to thank all of the caregivers that provided her with such good care over the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Constance Larivee in 2018.

Lizzy is survived by her sister and brother-in-law: Marsha and Gregory Scott, Vadnais Heights, Minnesota; brother, Eric Hagen, White Bear Lake, Minnesota, and her nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 13th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary Chapel with the Reverend Shari Mason officiating. Visitation will be for one hour before the service. Interment will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to Willowwood One.