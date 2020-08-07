expand
Ad Spot

August 7, 2020

Elizabeth “Lizzy” A. Hagen, 60

By Daily Herald

Published 5:37 pm Friday, August 7, 2020

Elizabeth “Lizzy” A. Hagen, 60

Elizabeth “Lizzy” Hagen, 60, of Austin, Minnesota, died at her home on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Lizzy was born November 5, 1959 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Berdeen and Rosemary (Cleary) Hagen. She lived at Willowwood One Group Home for many years and worked various job at the Cedar Valley workshop throughout her life. She loved watching movies, especially anything with Jim Carrey or any movie or show with cops. She was a big fan of Elvis and country music and enjoyed dancing to the music.

Lizzy’s family would especially like to thank all of the caregivers that provided her with such good care over the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Constance Larivee in 2018.

Lizzy is survived by her sister and brother-in-law: Marsha and Gregory Scott, Vadnais Heights, Minnesota; brother, Eric Hagen, White Bear Lake, Minnesota, and her nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 13th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary Chapel with the Reverend Shari Mason officiating. Visitation will be for one hour before the service. Interment will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to Willowwood One.

Mower County

Judge: Prosecutor will stay on ex-cop’s case in Floyd death

News

Former Pres. Bush pays tribute to immigrants in new book published next year

Health

About 30-35 active COVID-19 cases remain in Mower as MDH reports one more case

News

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: School guidance shifts with case counts

News

Virus aid talks on brink of collapse; sides ‘very far apart’

News

US adds 1.8 million jobs in a sign that hiring has weakened

News

State officials urge vigilance to stop COVID-19 spread

Mower County

MDH reports 6 new COVID-19 cases in Mower County

News

Minn. congressional hopefuls stress their farm bona fides

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with breaking into apartment, holding woman hostage

News

1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends

Business

Hy-Vee stores now accept SNAP/EBT as payment for grocery pick-up orders

Health

MDH reports 4 new COVID-19 cases in Mower County

News

World responds to Lebanon’s plight, France’s Macron to visit

Local Government

Mayor candidate Q&A: Making Austin a welcoming community

Mower County

County board allocates CARES Act funds

Mower County

A change of seasons

Local Government

Council aiming for four percent tax levy increase

News

Minneapolis mayor: City seeks right mentors for new officers

Local Government

Council prioritizes Hormel Foundation grant requests

Local Government

Council looking to add more land to city deer hunt

Mower County

Friends of the Public Library hosting virtual costume contest

News

Voters sue Walz to block face masks at Minnesota polls

News

Some critics see sexism in debate over Biden VP