August 21, 2020

Eight new COVID-19 cases reported as number of active cases increases

By Daily Herald

Published 1:08 pm Friday, August 21, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,147. 

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, approximately 35-40 cases of COVID-19 were still active in Mower County as of Friday. 

Mower County continues to rank tenth among Minnesota counties with most cumulative cases.

Neighboring counties on Friday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (144), Fillmore (78), Freeborn (383, 1 death), Olmsted (1,890, 24 deaths) and Steele (384, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 835 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 68,133. As of Friday, 296 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 136 in intensive care, while an estimated 60,920 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported eight deaths on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,753. Of those, 1,302 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. 

Minnesota counties with most cumulative cases

  1. Hennepin – 21,270 (862 deaths)
  2. Ramsey – 8,412 (282 deaths)
  3. Dakota – 5,118 (109 deaths)
  4. Anoka – 4,229 (116 deaths)
  5. Stearns – 3,048 (21 deaths)
  6. Washington – 2,521 (51 deaths)
  7. Olmsted – 1,890 (24 deaths)
  8. Nobles – 1,812 (11 deaths)
  9. Scott – 1,805 (27 deaths)
  10. Mower – 1,147 (3 deaths)

 

