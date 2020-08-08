expand
August 8, 2020

DWI arrest leads to drug charges

By Mike Stoll

Published 6:50 am Saturday, August 8, 2020

An Austin man arrested during a DWI traffic stop made his first appearance on Wednesday in Mower County District Court.

Harley Manwell Roberts, 30, has been charged with felony second-degree drugs – possess 10 grams or more of methamphetamine and a firearm, felony third-degree drugs – possess 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin, gross misdemeanor user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm and firearm ammunition, misdemeanor fourth-degree DWI – under the influence of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor driving after revocation.

Harley Manwell Roberts, 30

According to the court complaint, a deputy was on patrol at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 in Waltham when he spotted a 1999 Ford F150 parked on Main Street with the driver in the seat. The deputy ran the truck’s information and found that it was associated with Roberts, who had a revoked license and was cited two weeks prior in Austin for driving after revocation.

The truck began to head down Main Street and turn onto County Road 1. The deputy followed and saw the truck quickly turn onto 550th Avenue. Noticing that one of the truck’s brake lights did not work, the deputy opted not to follow the truck onto the gravel road, and parked the squad car on County Road 1, near 540th Avenue, and waited with the lights off. When the truck approached the stop sign at County Road 1, the deputy turned on the squad car’s headlights, saw Roberts driving the vehicle, and initiated a traffic stop in the area of County Road 1 and 530th Avenue.

The deputy made contact with Roberts, who said he did not have a valid license. The deputy observed that Roberts had red sores on his face, was sweating despite a cool temperature, was making fast twitching body movements and that his pupils were dilated and slow to react to light. He then had Roberts perform five field sobriety tests, two of which he failed. Roberts was then placed under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

A search of Roberts’ vehicle produced the following items:

• A loaded .22 caliber pistol;

• 67 additional rounds of .22 caliber ammunition;

• 11 grams of methamphetamine;

• 3.1 grams of an unknown white, rock-like substance;

• 15.7 grams of marijuana; and

• Edible THC candy.

When asked about the pistol, Roberts said it belonged to his girlfriend and that he was aware it was in the vehicle.

At the Mower County Jail, Roberts agreed to provide a urine sample after the deputy obtained a search warrant. The sample was sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension laboratory for analysis.

A review of Roberts’ criminal record shows prior convictions for receiving stolen property and drug possession.

Roberts will appear in court again on Aug. 13.

